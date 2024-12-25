 Rosé's ‘APT.’ notches second month on Billboard Hot 100
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rosé's ‘APT.’ notches second month on Billboard Hot 100

Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 16:00
Singer Rosé of girl group Blackpink [CJ ENM]

Singer Rosé of girl group Blackpink [CJ ENM]

 
Rosé's global hit "APT." sat at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this week, marking two months on the chart since its release. 
 
The song, released Oct. 18, dropped two places from the previous week, but is spending its ninth week on the chart, according to Billboard.
 

Related Article

 
The single, featuring Bruno Mars, has been a smash hit for the K-pop girl group Blackpink member, reaching as high as No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 — the highest for a K-pop female artist.
 
"Who" by Jimin of BTS stood at No. 47 on the chart this week, down four places from the previous week, and has remained on the chart for 22 weeks.
 
To find out more about Rosé, visit Celeb Confirmed!   
 
 
 
 

BY YONHAP, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Blackpink Rosé

More in K-pop

Rosé's ‘APT.’ notches second month on Billboard Hot 100

NewJeans shares hopes for 'a big performance in Korea' during radio show

HYBE faces the music over face-scanning entry system

IU donates 500 million won to eight charities, hospitals

Singer Lee Seung-hwan takes legal action against Gumi mayor after concert canceled

Related Stories

Blackpink’s Rosé to drop first full-length solo album 'rosie' in December

Blackpink's Rosé signs with The Black Label and is 'preparing new music'

Blackpink's Rosé tests positive for Covid-19

'I'm just like anyone else with feelings': Rosé discusses malicious online comments, upcoming album

Blackpink's Rosé breaks two Guinness World Records
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)