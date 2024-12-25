Rosé's ‘APT.’ notches second month on Billboard Hot 100
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 16:00
Rosé's global hit "APT." sat at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this week, marking two months on the chart since its release.
The song, released Oct. 18, dropped two places from the previous week, but is spending its ninth week on the chart, according to Billboard.
The single, featuring Bruno Mars, has been a smash hit for the K-pop girl group Blackpink member, reaching as high as No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 — the highest for a K-pop female artist.
"Who" by Jimin of BTS stood at No. 47 on the chart this week, down four places from the previous week, and has remained on the chart for 22 weeks.
To find out more about Rosé, visit Celeb Confirmed!
BY YONHAP, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)