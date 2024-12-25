Singer Lee Seung-hwan takes legal action against Gumi mayor after concert canceled
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 13:03
Singer Lee Seung-hwan is filing a lawsuit against Gumi Mayor Kim for canceling his concert due to the singer’s political views.
The Gumi city government canceled the venue rental for Lee's concert in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, on Monday, citing “safety concerns.” The concert had been originally scheduled for Wednesday.
"We decided to cancel the venue rental due to the potential for physical conflict between concertgoers and conservative right-wing groups," Mayor Kim said in a press briefing.
Far-right groups had held rallies near Gumi City Hall, calling for the concert's cancellation. Lee has voiced support for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and performed at a rally advocating for Yoon’s impeachment near the National Assembly on Dec. 13.
The cancellation was also attributed to Lee's refusal to sign a pledge vowing not to "engage in political agitation or make statements that could cause misunderstanding" during the concert.
Lee announced his legal action via Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a statement from his lawyer, Lim Jae-sung of Hammaroo Law Firm.
“We will file a lawsuit against Gumi Mayor Kim Jang-ho for unilaterally and unfairly canceling the rental contract for the Gumi Culture and Art Center,” said Lim.
The plaintiffs include Lee, his agency Dream Factory and 100 ticket holders. Lim said that while there are more than 1,000 ticket holders, they are selecting 100 to expedite the lawsuit.
The lawsuit targets Mayor Kim personally, not the city government, and seeks compensation for the harm caused by his actions. Lim also urged the mayor not to use taxpayer money for the lawsuit or any potential compensation.
The lawsuit seeks 100 million won ($68,500) for Lee and 500,000 won per ticket holder, with the final amount to include Dream Factory’s economic losses due to the concert cancellation.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
