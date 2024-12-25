'Harbin' film surpasses 1 million admissions a day after its premiere
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 18:03
Historical drama film "Harbin" surpassed 1 million admissions on Wednesday, just one day after its premiere.
The film's cumulative admissions reached 1,001,074 on Wednesday afternoon after attracting over 380,000 on Tuesday, according to distributor CJ ENM and data from the Korean Film Council.
"Harbin" debuted at No. 1 on the local box office on Tuesday, surpassing the disaster film "Firefighters," which had led the weekend box office for two weeks in a row.
Set in 1909, the espionage thriller depicts a tense mission in Harbin, northern China, featuring Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879–1910), who assassinated Hirobumi Ito, Japan's first prime minister and resident-general of Korea, at Harbin Station.
Korea was under brutal Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.
Hyun Bin stars as Ahn, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Park Jung-min, Jeon Yeo-been, Jo Woo-jin, Yoo Jae-myung, Park Hoon and Lee Dong-wook.
BY YONHAP, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
