Biden signs defense bill, reaffirms U.S. troop presence in South Korea

President Joe Biden has signed into law an annual defense policy bill that calls for maintaining some 28,500 American troops in South Korea and reaffirming the United States' deterrence commitment to the Asian ally, according to the White House.Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2025, which authorizes $895 billion for national defense programs.Both the House of Representatives and the Sente endorsed the legislation in recent weeks. Congress passes it each year to set defense policy and funding priorities and give guidance on a range of key security matters.The legislation highlighted the "sense of Congress" that the U.S. secretary of defense should reinforce the alliance with South Korea by maintaining the presence of some 28,500 U.S. Forces Korea personnel and affirming the U.S.' commitment to extended deterrence.Extended deterrence refers to the U.S.' pledge to use the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons, to defend its ally.Biden's signing came amid lingering concerns that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might try to reduce U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, as well as their military exercises, given his America First credo that experts say might see Washington curtail its costly military engagement overseas.Yonhap