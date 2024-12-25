 Korea, China top diplomats pledge to strengthen ties in first talks since martial law fallout
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea, China top diplomats pledge to strengthen ties in first talks since martial law fallout

Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 10:20
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul holds his first phone talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi on Feb. 6. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul holds his first phone talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi on Feb. 6. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
The top diplomats of Korea and China reaffirmed efforts to advance bilateral ties in a phone conversation Tuesday, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, their first discussion following a botched martial law imposition in Korea on Dec. 3.
 
The 30-minute talks between Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, took place amid concerns over their bilateral ties after Beijing said it was "deeply surprised and dissatisfied" over President Yoon Suk Yeol's Dec. 12 public address accusing Chinese nations of spying.
 

Related Article

 
In Tuesday's talks, Cho said the government's stance on improving Korea and China's strategic cooperative partnership remains unchanged under acting President Han Duck-soo.
 
Cho suggested that the two nations cooperate in a range of areas, as Korea is set to host the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, the ministry said.
 
In response, Wang said that improving their relationship in a healthy and stable manner is in line with their mutual national interests, and called for close cooperation and communication to further boost their ties.
 
Wang reaffirmed Beijing's support for Seoul's hosting of next year's APEC summit, according to the Korean ministry, with the two foreign ministers also likely to have discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping's possible visit on the occasion of the gathering.
 
Both sides agreed to continue to seek strategic communications to manage the situation on the Korean Peninsula in a stable manner, the ministry said.
 
Tuesday's talks came about two weeks after the trade ministry hosted a high-level dialogue with China to discuss ways to bolster bilateral exchanges.

Yonhap
tags Korea Ministry of Foreign Affairs

More in Diplomacy

Korea, China top diplomats pledge to strengthen ties in first talks since martial law fallout

Biden signs defense bill, reaffirms U.S. troop presence in South Korea

South Korea, U.S. agree to resume diplomatic and security talks after Yoon’s botched martial law attempt

Trump names Biden financial policy critic, China hardliner to key positions

First vice foreign minister to head to Washington, Tokyo for diplomatic talks

Related Stories

Foreign minister discusses strengthening U.S.-Korea alliance with top U.S. official

Korean gov't to hold public hearing on Japan's wartime forced labor issue

Locations announced for new offices for overseas Koreans

[WORD_ON_THE_WEB] 'Even a minor incident can trigger an international dispute'

Korea's travel bans on seven countries to continue for another six months
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)