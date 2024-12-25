 South Korea unlikely to open embassy in Cuba this year
South Korea unlikely to open embassy in Cuba this year

Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 17:40
Vehicles parked near an area in February 2024, in Cuba where the South Korean Embassy is planned to be established.[YONHAP]

South Korea is unlikely to establish its embassy in Cuba this year due to delays in preparations, pushing back plans for its opening to early next year, officials said.
 
South Korea had planned to open an embassy in Cuba late this year after establishing relations with the Caribbean country in February.
 

A diplomatic official said plans for the embassy's establishment have been pushed back to early next year amid difficulties in sourcing materials needed for its operations.
 
"The overall situation in Cuba has not been great due to frequent power outages and lack of fuel," the official said. "Overall preparations have been delayed as it hasn't been easy to find even the smallest things."
 
South Korea has currently set up a temporary office at a business trade center in Havana.
 
On Feb. 14, South Korea and Cuba made the surprise announcement on the establishment of diplomatic relations, dealing a heavy blow to North Korea that has touted "brotherly" ties with Havana.
 
Seoul and Havana have increased diplomatic engagements since their establishment of ties, with their top diplomats meeting in New York in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
 
Yonhap 
