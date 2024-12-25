Military denies setting fire to warehouse over Pyongyang drone allegations

The military on Tuesday dismissed suspicions it could have intentionally set fire to a warehouse in an attempt to conceal evidence after allegedly flying drones over Pyongyang.In mid-October, North Korea claimed to have discovered the remains of unmanned aerial vehicles carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets in its capital, accusing Seoul of sending the drones and warning of retaliation if such actions were repeated.The military has maintained its stance of not confirming the alleged incident despite suspicions raised by the opposition bloc that former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun ordered the drone infiltration as part of preparations for President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition on Dec. 3.On Tuesday, a local media outlet reported that containers identical to those that Pyongyang claimed carried the anti-Pyongyang leaflets were stored inside a warehouse that was destroyed in a fire on Dec. 8.In response, the drone command denied the report, saying a probe is underway to identify the cause of the fire."There weren't containers for carrying leaflets inside the warehouse," the drone command said in a text message to reporters. "There were drone launchers and other drone-related equipment in the warehouse, and a relevant institution is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire."In a parliamentary plenary session earlier this month, acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho said the fire is believed to have broken out due to natural causes, saying he was briefed that no personnel approached the warehouse, citing security camera footage.Yonhap