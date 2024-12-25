 Ukraine releases handwritten letter of dead North Korean soldier
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Ukraine releases handwritten letter of dead North Korean soldier

Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 15:54 Updated: 25 Dec. 2024, 16:05
A handwritten letter apparently carried by a North Korean soldier who died in Russia’s Kursk region dated Dec. 9, released by the Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces on its Facebook account on Tuesday, coinciding with Christmas Eve. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A handwritten letter apparently carried by a North Korean soldier who died in Russia’s Kursk region dated Dec. 9, released by the Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces on its Facebook account on Tuesday, coinciding with Christmas Eve. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Ukrainian military revealed a handwritten letter found on the body of an alleged North Korean soldier killed in Russia's Kursk region.
 
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces disclosed the contents of the letter written by the killed North Korean soldier, carrying a birthday message to an apparent comrade in arms, along with his identification, through its Facebook account on Tuesday. 
 
"Dear Song Ji-myong, my closest comrade in arms, celebrating his birthday here on Russian land, away from our beloved Joseon and the embrace of his affectionate father and mother," read the crumpled note, written in black ballpoint pen. "I sincerely wish you good health and a happy birthday."
  

Related Article

According to the Ukrainian military, the name written on the soldier's passport was Jong Kyong-hong.
 
It is believed that the letter was either not delivered or was a draft, as it was dated Dec. 9.  
  
The Ukrainian military revealed that "these are some of the deciphered entries from seized notebooks," and that "translations of other entries are in progress and more will be revealed."
 
This comes as Russia reportedly is carrying out an operation to drive out Ukrainian troops from the frontline Kursk region. Multiple sources say that most of the North Korean troops dispatched to Russia, estimated to number about 11,000, are deployed in this area.
 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in a post on Telegram and X on Monday that more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers are believed to have been killed or wounded fighting for Russia in the Kursk region.
 
Zelensky wrote, following a briefing by Kyiv's top commander on the ongoing battle in Kursk, "According to preliminary data, the number of killed and wounded North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region already exceeds 3,000 people."
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea Ukraine North Korean troops Russia

More in North Korea

Ukraine releases handwritten letter of dead North Korean soldier

Military denies setting fire to warehouse over Pyongyang drone allegations

North Korean military could participate in Soviet WWII victory parade, Kremlin aide says

New activity detected at Kaesong Industrial Park, South Korean military says

North Korea's troop deployment to Russia driven by Pyongyang, U.S. intelligence says

Related Stories

What next?

Ukraine says 'matter of days' before North Korean troops reach front line

U.S. estimates North Korea’s troop casualties in Ukraine conflict at 'several hundred'

South Korea and U.S. confirm North's troops engaged in combat in Russia's Kursk region

North Korea sending young conscripts to Ukraine as cannon fodder, says South
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)