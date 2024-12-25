Ukraine releases handwritten letter of dead North Korean soldier
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 15:54 Updated: 25 Dec. 2024, 16:05
- SARAH KIM
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces disclosed the contents of the letter written by the killed North Korean soldier, carrying a birthday message to an apparent comrade in arms, along with his identification, through its Facebook account on Tuesday.
"Dear Song Ji-myong, my closest comrade in arms, celebrating his birthday here on Russian land, away from our beloved Joseon and the embrace of his affectionate father and mother," read the crumpled note, written in black ballpoint pen. "I sincerely wish you good health and a happy birthday."
According to the Ukrainian military, the name written on the soldier's passport was Jong Kyong-hong.
It is believed that the letter was either not delivered or was a draft, as it was dated Dec. 9.
The Ukrainian military revealed that "these are some of the deciphered entries from seized notebooks," and that "translations of other entries are in progress and more will be revealed."
This comes as Russia reportedly is carrying out an operation to drive out Ukrainian troops from the frontline Kursk region. Multiple sources say that most of the North Korean troops dispatched to Russia, estimated to number about 11,000, are deployed in this area.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in a post on Telegram and X on Monday that more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers are believed to have been killed or wounded fighting for Russia in the Kursk region.
Zelensky wrote, following a briefing by Kyiv's top commander on the ongoing battle in Kursk, "According to preliminary data, the number of killed and wounded North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region already exceeds 3,000 people."
BY SARAH KIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
