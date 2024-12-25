K-pop, concerts and costumes: Christmas Eve protests in Seoul
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 16:57 Updated: 25 Dec. 2024, 17:51
Withstanding the cold, protesters calling for the ouster of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol took part in a concert-style rally filled with K-pop and seasonal decorations gathered at Jongno District in central Seoul on Christmas Eve.
The rally was held along the approximately 450-meter (0.28 miles) stretch from Exit 4 of Gyeongbokgung Station to Gwanghwamun as a Christmas concert by civic group “Emergency Action for Yoon Suk Yeol's Immediate Resignation and Social Reform.”
Participants held colorful light sticks and picket signs with slogans such as "Arrest and imprison Yoon Suk Yeol, head of the insurrection!" and "Punish the culprits through a special investigation into the insurrection."
A day before Yoon’s deadline to appear before the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Christmas, participants chanted, "Let's end this before Christmas," urging the president’s compliance.
“I got angry after reading the news that the president refused to appear before the CIO today," said 30-year-old Hwang Sun-il. “How can he be so shameless? My Christmas wish is for this situation to end quickly and for the president to be impeached.”
Despite the serious tone, the rally maintained a festive atmosphere with participants dancing to carols and songs like K-pop group Girls’ Generation’s 2007 hit “Into the New World.” Singers such as Harim performed during the rally. Attendees waved light sticks and sang satirical carols like "Ring the Impeachment Bells" and "Impeachment Navidad," instead of traditional carols like "Jingle Bells" or "Feliz Navidad."
"If the country weren’t in this state, I wouldn’t have come out on Christmas Eve,” said 25-year-old Ahn Da-min, who attended with two friends. “But I came because I hope for impeachment."
“I never cared about politics, but seeing something out of a history textbook unfold made me angry enough to join for the first time,” said 25-year-old Kim Ha-na. “Even my parents, who lived through Chun Doo Hwan’s era, encouraged me to attend.”
Late President Chun Doo Hwan, seized power through a military coup in December 1979 and expanded martial law across the nation on May 17, 1980.
Participants wore Santa hats and tree decorations to mark Christmas Eve. A 30-year-old person surnamed Yeo, dressed in a Christmas tree costume with a sign reading "Hug," embraced fellow attendees. “I felt the people are very exhausted, so I wanted to bring a bit of joy and comfort,” Yeo said.
This is the first time Christmas streets were illuminated by candlelight in eight years, since the impeachment protests against former President Park Geun-hye in 2016.
“Back then, I remember hearing Lee Juck’s 2015 song ‘Don’t Worry,’” said 22-year-old Lee Chae-won, recalling her participation in the 2016 protest with her parents. “This time, we’re enjoying colorful light sticks and cheering for impeachment in a concert-like atmosphere.”
Rallies opposing Yoon’s impeachment also took place. At 2 p.m. in front of the Donghwa Duty Free in Gwanghwamun, around 100 members of the Daekukbon raised the South Korean flags and chanted, “Stay strong, Yoon Suk Yeol.”
“This is my first time participating in a rally,” said 69-year-old Kang Sun-ja from Incheon. “I’m here to pray that the country is protected and that the truthful one wins in the eyes of God.”
Protests, both for and against Yoon, were also held in front of the president’s residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul.
“Get lost [expletive,]” shouted conservative civic groups including the Freedom Union as they confronted youth groups calling for Yoon’s impeachment. “Do you want to see Korea ruined? How much are you being paid to be here?”
“We’ve gathered daily, chanting for a Christmas without Yoon Suk Yeol, and now Christmas is here,” said Hwang Seo-hyun, a 23-year-old student from Chung-Ang University. “As long as Yoon stays comfortably in the residence, I’ll be here every day calling for his impeachment and arrest.”
Emergency Action for Yoon Suk Yeol's Immediate Resignation and Social Reform plans to continue protests on Saturday and on Dec. 31, the last day of 2024.
