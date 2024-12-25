President Yoon a no-show for Christmas summons as insurrection probe continues
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 17:42
President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to comply with a Christmas Day summons issued by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) amid an investigation into insurrection allegations related to his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3
The joint investigation headquarters, which includes the CIO, the National Office of Investigation (NOI) and the Ministry of National Defense, asked Yoon to appear for questioning a second time at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the CIO office in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi.
Yoon was to be questioned as a suspect in connection with charges of leading an insurrection and abuse of power, but he did not show up.
President Yoon also failed to respond to the CIO's first summons on Dec. 18. The CIO remains on standby, leaving the possibility of his eventual appearance open.
Yoon's refusal to attend on Christmas marks the latest in a series of absences from requests by investigative bodies following his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
The CIO is expected to decide as early as Thursday whether to issue a third summons or apply for an arrest warrant if Yoon fails to appear.
“Realistically, even if the president appears, it’s not as though he would come alone,” a CIO official said Wednesday to reporters. “We are monitoring various factors, including reactions from his legal team or representatives or the possible submission of an attorney appointment notice.”
The CIO emphasized the need to consider several variables, including the Constitutional Court’s decision to proceed with its impeachment trial preparatory hearing on Friday as scheduled, and Yoon’s legal team's plan to announce its stance on the impeachment trial after Thursday.
Yoon’s lawyer and longtime acquaintance, Seok Dong-hyeon, said Tuesday the president plans to focus on impeachment proceedings at the Constitutional Court, adding that Yoon intends to issue a public statement on his position after the holiday.
The lawyer added the president “thinks the Constitutional Court’s impeachment trial procedure should take priority" over the CIO-led investigation "because the National Assembly filed the impeachment motion.”
Protests for and against Yoon were held in front of the president’s residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Dec. 25.
The CIO plans to extend the detention period of Moon Sang-ho, head of the Defense Intelligence Command, and transfer the case to the military prosecution.
According to legal sources, on Wednesday, the CIO extended Moon's detention period, initially set to expire on Friday, and planned to hand the case to the military prosecution as early as that day.
The CIO said it had filed a request with the military court the previous day to extend Moon's detention, which was approved. As a result, the detention period has been extended to Jan. 6.
Previously, prosecutors and the CIO had agreed to limit the detention period for suspects in the martial law incident to a maximum of 20 days. They also discussed transferring cases to the prosecution before the initial 10-day detention period expires, upon which a mandatory extension request to the court is required.
With the end of the first 10-day detention period approaching in two days, the CIO decided to secure an extension and transfer the case to the military prosecution before the initial period expired, adhering to the prior agreement.
“We determined that directly transferring the case to the military prosecution for indictment — rather than passing it through the regular prosecution first — would be more efficient in terms of time and compliance with legal procedures,” said a CIO official.
Police arrested Moon on charges including insurrection on Dec. 15. However, prosecutors refused to approve the arrest, citing violations of the Military Court Act. They emphasized that coercive measures against active-duty military personnel, like Moon, require warrants issued by a military court and must be executed by military police or prosecutors.
After being released, Moon underwent additional questioning by police before his case was transferred to the CIO, which collaborated with the police to form the joint investigation headquarters.
