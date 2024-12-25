President Yoon ghosts Christmas summons in ongoing insurrection probe
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 11:07
President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation for insurrection charges, did not comply with the second summons issued by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO).
The joint investigation headquarters, which includes the CIO, the National Office of Investigation (NOI) and the Ministry of National Defense's investigation team, had requested Yoon’s appearance at the CIO office in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, at 10 a.m. on Christmas.
Yoon was to be questioned as a suspect in connection with charges of leading an insurrection and abuse of power, but he did not show up.
On Dec. 18, President Yoon also failed to respond to the CIO's first summons. The CIO remains on standby, leaving open the possibility of his eventual appearance.
Yoon's refusal to attend on Christmas marks the latest in a series of absences from requests by investigative bodies following the declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
