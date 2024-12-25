IU donates 500 million won to eight charities, hospitals
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 14:40
Singer and actor IU donated 500 million won ($343,104) to eight different charities and hospitals, continuing her tradition of generous giving.
IU's 500-million-won donation was made in the name of IUaena, a mashup of the singer's name IU and her fan club Uaena.
The donations will go to Asan Medical Center to support senior patients with financial difficulties, patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and female cancer patients; the Korea National Association of Child Welfare to help young adults without parents get established in society; With World to help improve the living conditions of people living in semi-basement and one-room houses; Walk Together to finance aide tools for people with disabilities; Open Welfare (translated) to operate shelters for the homeless; Plan Korea to fund children who do not have access to clean water and medical services outside of Korea; Children's Foundation Walking With Us to help children from underprivileged households learn art; and The Snail of Love to buy hearing aides for people with hearing disabilities.
IU has been famed for her generous and continuous donations to society. She donated 225 million won in September to celebrate the 16th anniversary of her debut, also in the name of IUaena. She also prepared food and hand warmers for people attending a rally on Dec. 14 calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
IU was chosen as Korea’s No. 1 artist in Billboard’s “Global No. 1s” series.
