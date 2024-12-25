 IU donates 500 million won to eight charities, hospitals
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

IU donates 500 million won to eight charities, hospitals

Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 14:40
Singer and actor IU [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer and actor IU [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Singer and actor IU donated 500 million won ($343,104) to eight different charities and hospitals, continuing her tradition of generous giving.
 
IU's 500-million-won donation was made in the name of IUaena, a mashup of the singer's name IU and her fan club Uaena.
 

Related Article

The certificates for eight donations IU made for Christmas [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

The certificates for eight donations IU made for Christmas [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The donations will go to Asan Medical Center to support senior patients with financial difficulties, patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and female cancer patients; the Korea National Association of Child Welfare to help young adults without parents get established in society; With World to help improve the living conditions of people living in semi-basement and one-room houses; Walk Together to finance aide tools for people with disabilities; Open Welfare (translated) to operate shelters for the homeless; Plan Korea to fund children who do not have access to clean water and medical services outside of Korea; Children's Foundation Walking With Us to help children from underprivileged households learn art; and The Snail of Love to buy hearing aides for people with hearing disabilities.
 
IU has been famed for her generous and continuous donations to society. She donated 225 million won in September to celebrate the 16th anniversary of her debut, also in the name of IUaena. She also prepared food and hand warmers for people attending a rally on Dec. 14 calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
IU was chosen as Korea’s No. 1 artist in Billboard’s “Global No. 1s” series.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags IU EDAM Entertainment

More in Social Affairs

Seoulites enjoy some Myeong-dong merriment on Christmas Day

Incheon's Namdong District offers tours for airport transit passengers

President Yoon a no-show for Christmas summons as insurrection probe continues

K-pop, concerts and costumes: Christmas Eve protests in Seoul

CIO announce plans to extend Defense Intelligence Command head's detention

Related Stories

IU hands out garbage bags to Sangam-dong residents ahead of World Cup Stadium concert

Drones, Tweety Bird and fireworks: IU celebrates 100th concert with a bang

IU’s plagiarism accuser ordered to pay 30 million won in compensation

IU donates 250 million won to organizations in need to mark her birthday

Singer IU reported to police for alleged plagiarism

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)