 Incheon's Namdong District offers tours for airport transit passengers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Incheon's Namdong District offers tours for airport transit passengers

Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 17:49
Moraenae Market in Namdong District, Incheon, bustles with visitors. [NEWS1]

Moraenae Market in Namdong District, Incheon, bustles with visitors. [NEWS1]

 
The Namdong District Government in Incheon now offers a tour of the district’s top spots for foreign visitors transiting through Incheon International Airport.
 
The tour will be held every Tuesday and Wednesday. Reservations are required.
 

Related Article

 
Participants will explore traditional markets and Sorae Port in Namdong, Incheon, along with salt warehouses, Sorae Railway Bridge and Sorae History Museum.
 
At Guwol and Moraenae Markets, tourists can shop and experience the vibrant culture of traditional Korean markets.
 
“This tour provides visitors the chance to enjoy the seascape at Sorae Port and shop at Guwol and Moraenae Markets,” said Park Jong-hyo, mayor of Namdong District. “We hope that foreign tourists, who may be tired from their long trips, will appreciate the charm of Namdong District.”
 
The tour was previously offered to foreign travelers over two days in September during Sorae Port's festival.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Incheon Namdong District

More in Social Affairs

Seoulites enjoy some Myeong-dong merriment on Christmas Day

Incheon's Namdong District offers tours for airport transit passengers

President Yoon a no-show for Christmas summons as insurrection probe continues

K-pop, concerts and costumes: Christmas Eve protests in Seoul

CIO announce plans to extend Defense Intelligence Command head's detention

Related Stories

Tokyo-Incheon red-eye flights resume after three years

Incheon National University, historic St. John's College sign 'Great Books' partnership

Incheon is world's first airport to win top ACI honor for three years running

Two Kazakhstanis on the run after fleeing Incheon airport

Not on the case (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)