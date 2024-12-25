Incheon's Namdong District offers tours for airport transit passengers
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 17:49
The Namdong District Government in Incheon now offers a tour of the district’s top spots for foreign visitors transiting through Incheon International Airport.
The tour will be held every Tuesday and Wednesday. Reservations are required.
Participants will explore traditional markets and Sorae Port in Namdong, Incheon, along with salt warehouses, Sorae Railway Bridge and Sorae History Museum.
At Guwol and Moraenae Markets, tourists can shop and experience the vibrant culture of traditional Korean markets.
“This tour provides visitors the chance to enjoy the seascape at Sorae Port and shop at Guwol and Moraenae Markets,” said Park Jong-hyo, mayor of Namdong District. “We hope that foreign tourists, who may be tired from their long trips, will appreciate the charm of Namdong District.”
The tour was previously offered to foreign travelers over two days in September during Sorae Port's festival.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
