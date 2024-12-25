 Oh no!
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 19:06
 
As President Yoon Suk Yeol didn’t appear in the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Wednesday to answer questions about his abrupt declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, the CIO plans to summon the president for the third time. In the meantime, the prosecution and the police are paying close attention to the development. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
