Be wary of those nuclear umbrella skeptics

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced key appointments for his defense team to assist Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth. Among the notable picks are Elbridge Colby, nominated as Undersecretary for Policy, a role that positions him as a central figure in shaping U.S. defense and security cooperation with allies, and Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio — both seen as staunch anti-China advocates.



Colby has been praised as a “highly respected advocate for our America First foreign and defense policy.” Trump described him as instrumental in “restoring military power and achieving my policy of Peace through Strength.”



The Undersecretary for Policy holds considerable influence, often surpassing even the Secretary of Defense or Deputy Secretary in shaping the defense strategies of allied nations. Colby, a trusted strategist within Trump’s inner circle, is also considered a potential future candidate for National Security Advisor.



Colby’s thoughts related to Asia and the Korean Peninsula implicate seismic shifts in the region’s security landscape. In an April interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, Colby expressed his belief that the United States should prioritize achieving a “military balance” with China. He suggested that the role of the U.S. Forces Korea should pivot toward containing China rather than deterring North Korea.



Colby argued that South Korea should take greater responsibility for its own defense, including considering the development of an independent nuclear arsenal. He was skeptical about meaningful progress in North Korea’s denuclearization through diplomacy.



He also criticized the Washington Declaration, an agreement reached in April last year following a summit between President Joe Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol. He argued that it risked exposing American cities to retaliatory nuclear strikes by Pyongyang, hinting at the possibility of overturning the landmark agreement.



While these views may not necessarily translate into official policy, they indicate the possibility of significant changes under the new administration. Given the enduring principles that guide U.S. diplomatic and security policies, Seoul must prepare for potential disruptions in its relationship with Washington.



South Korea is currently leaderless on the diplomatic and security front due to the suspension of the president pending an impeachment trial. The vacuum could persist through the first half of next year, leaving the government ill-equipped to navigate shifts in U.S. policy. Colby has advised against romanticizing alliances, emphasizing that nations must prioritize their own interests just as the United States does. His perspective challenges South Korea to rethink its reliance on the U.S. alliance and consider greater self-reliance in its defense strategy. But are we ready?

