Insights from ancient Greece’s ostracism

KIM SEUNG-JUNG

The author is a professor of archaeology at the University of Toronto.



Athens of ancient Greece, the birthplace of democracy, had an interesting system called ostrakismos, or ostracism. It was a system that allowed certain dangerous individuals to be expelled from the city-state for 10 years in order to pursue democratic ideals and check the threat of dictatorship. This was a democratic process determined by a vote of all citizens, but once the decision was made, the subject of deportation was not given a chance to plead. Every year in June, the assembly discussed whether to carry out ostracism, and with the support of the majority, a vote is held two months later. During the 100-year period that the system was in place, it was exercised a total of 13 times.



The English word “ostracize” originates from ostracon, the ballot paper. Ostracism was practiced by engraving the name of the person to be deported on a piece of pottery. Once the deportation was decided, the person had to leave within 10 days, and returning before the 10-year period would lead to the death penalty.



Unlike the Roman deportation system, in which all property and authority were taken away, those who returned after the expiration of the term would receive all status and properties back without any disadvantage or social prejudice. Also, in case of an emergency in state affairs, those in exile could be brought back. An example is General Xanthippus, father of Pericles, who was ostracized but returned during the Persian War.



Ostracism played a crucial role in checking those who were perceived as a threat to democratic governance and maintaining a balance of power. Moreover, it promoted citizen participation by embodying the principle that political authority ultimately lies with the people. The situations following the declaration and lifting of emergency martial law share some similarities with direct democracy in Athens. In direct democracy, a leader already ostracized by the majority of the people cannot give stress to the people. The roar of the public, or the righteous will of the people, is the constitution itself.

