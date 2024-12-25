Today's fortune: Dec. 25, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: east1936: Aim for a balanced and moderate lifestyle.1948: Too many responsibilities may lead to instability.1960: Stay neutral in conflicts and maintain composure.1972: Navigate tricky situations with care and fairness.1984: Act promptly to stay ahead.1996: Embrace your unique qualities.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1937: You may encounter cheerful and surprising moments.1949: Positive events might uplift your home environment.1961: Financial opportunities could come your way.1973: Gains may outweigh losses.1985: Efforts are likely to yield favorable results.1997: Beneficial or profitable activities may arise.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: romanticLucky direction: east1938: A desire to show love and care fills your heart.1950: Cherish the loved ones who are close to you.1962: Appreciate your partner.1974: People or things might resonate deeply with you.1986: Enjoy meaningful conversations with loved ones.1998: Recharge your emotional energy with heartfelt moments.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: southwest1939: Feel rejuvenated, forget about age or time.1951: A refreshing, cheerful day awaits.1963: Take action — the doors will open.1975: Dreams have the potential to come true.1987: Expect favorable financial connections.1999: A glimmer of hope may arise in career or studies.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: north1940: There are unnecessary concerns about the world.1952: Avoid acting out of emotion or obligation.1964: When in doubt, seek solace in reflection or prayer.1976: Hold back from saying something you might regret.1988: Don’t let minor irritations disrupt your day.2000: Avoid wandering out late without purpose.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: socialLucky direction: north1941: Be cautious of overly friendly individuals.1953: Explore spiritual or classic teachings for wisdom.1965: Relationships often serve practical needs.1977: You may hear news about relatives.1989: Balance cost-effectiveness with personal preferences.2001: Avoid unnecessary meetings or gatherings.Wealth: averageHealth: cautiousLove: strainedLucky direction: west1942: People’s lives share more similarities than differences.1954: What’s frustrating to see might be intriguing in absence.1966: Don’t dwell on past mistakes or regrets.1978: Spend the day resting at home for peace of mind.1990: Sometimes taking a small loss is better in the long run.2002: Recognize the difference between dreams and reality.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: east1943: Letting go of old burdens creates room for new blessings.1955: Prayer or reflection may soothe your mind.1967: Happiness begins with a positive mindset.1979: Today is the best day — embrace it fully.1991: Both your body and spirit may feel renewed with joy.2003: Small, certain joys await you today.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1944: Let your children handle their affairs independently.1956: Revisit nostalgic childhood memories.1968: You may give or receive a meaningful gift.1980: Prioritize practicality over extravagance in gift-giving.1992: A well-placed compliment can inspire greatness.2004: Extend or receive help — kindness is reciprocated.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1945: You might receive filial gratitude or enjoy treats.1957: Giving generously may bring future blessings.1969: Mutual support fosters better living.1981: Take time off work to focus on family.1993: Choose warm, comfortable attire over style.2005: Music can bring joy — listen to your favorite tunes.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1946: It’s okay to boast about your children or achievements.1958: Take pride in the life you’ve built.1970: You may find joy in unexpected ways today.1982: Send heartfelt messages or calls to loved ones.1994: Enjoy quality time with friends or a romantic date.2006: Approach challenges with self-confidence.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: north1935: Small streams create mighty rivers.1947: Family gatherings bring warmth and connection.1959: A bustling household indicates positive energy.1971: Great things require collective effort.1983: Today may feel filled with happiness and contentment.1995: Heartfelt connections will foster harmony.2007: Build strong relationships.