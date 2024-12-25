[VIDEO] Juventus's best goals of 2024
Published: 25 Dec. 2024, 16:34
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
To view video content, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click “기사 원문”
Take a look at the best goals scored by the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Andrea Cambiaso and Timothy Weah for Juventus in 2024.
