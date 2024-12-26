 Korea-Philippines FTA aims to boost trade and supply chain stability
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea-Philippines FTA aims to boost trade and supply chain stability

Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 09:50
Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo, right, speaks during a meeting in Incheon on Dec. 20. [YONHAP]

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo, right, speaks during a meeting in Incheon on Dec. 20. [YONHAP]

 
Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo said Thursday that Korea's bilateral FTA with the Philippines, set for implementation next week, will help the country further bolster its trade portfolio and contribute to maintaining a stable supply chain.
 
Cheong made the remark during a conference with business representatives, aimed at briefing them on ways to utilize the bilateral FTA, which is set to take effect Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

Related Article

 
"As the multilateral trade regime under the World Trade Organization weakens, the significance of FTAs continues to grow," Cheong said. "Accordingly, an FTA with the Philippines, our key trade partner, will help South Korea bolster its trade portfolio."
 
Cheong added that the two countries are expected to achieve a high level of market liberalization under the FTA, which will also foster investment and business exchanges, ultimately contributing to the stabilization of the supply chain.
 
Under the FTA, Korea and the Philippines will eliminate tariffs on 94.8 percent and 96.5 percent of products, respectively, effective immediately.
 
The ministry said the FTA will also support South Korea in expanding automobile exports, as the 5 percent tariff on cargo trucks and passenger vehicles will be eliminated immediately, while tariffs on environmentally friendly vehicles will be phased out within five years.
 
The FTA with the Philippines, meanwhile, is Korea's fifth bilateral free trade deal with a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), following agreements with Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia.
 
Korea already has an FTA with Asean as a whole but has been pursuing separate deals with individual member nations to deepen diplomatic and economic cooperation with these emerging economies.

Yonhap
tags Korea Trade Ministry Philippines

More in Economy

Won hits 1,460 against dollar, reaching lowest level in 15 years

'I only sell $55 of clothes a day': Small businesses grapple with Korea’s grim economic outlook

Korea-Philippines FTA aims to boost trade and supply chain stability

Business lobby calls on 33 global counterparts to support Korean economy

Household loan average tops 95 million won mark on home buying

Related Stories

Trade Ministry hosts roundtable with Korean firms in Canada as U.S. tariff concerns grow

Trade minister vows support for foreign companies during political turmoil

WTO asked by Korea to prevent CBAM from harming trade

Philippine envoy calls Korea a 'steadfast partner' at independence event

Korea's exports down 14% in Nov.; trade deficit extended for 8th month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)