Prime for business: Han Duck-soo talks stability with Amcham

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, center in the first row, who is currently serving as acting president, and attendees of a luncheon with the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea pose for a photo after their closed-door meeting on Dec. 26.The business lobby, led by CEO James Kim, fourth from left in the first row, brought leaders from 16 U.S. companies in a diverse range of sectors to discuss Seoul's commitment to stable and consistent business and economic policies and efforts to attract foreign investment in Korea despite the recent upheaval brought about by President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration on Dec. 3 and his subsequent impeachment by the National Assembly on Dec. 14.