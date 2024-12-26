Won hits 1,460 against dollar, reaching lowest level in 15 years
The won-dollar exchange rate soared above the 1,460 per dollar mark during mid-trading on Thursday, reaching its weakest point in more than 15 years.
At 9:58 a.m. on Thursday, the local currency traded at 1,460.3 won per dollar, up 3.9 won from the previous daytime trading session’s closing rate.
This marked the weakest point during regular trading since 1,488 won per dollar was recorded on March 16, 2009.
The won-dollar exchange rate briefly touched 1,460.3 won per dollar during extended trading hours on Dec. 24.
