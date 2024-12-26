Kospi edges up as investors favor shipbuilding and airlines over tech

Shares opened slightly higher Thursday on retail buying, with gains in shipbuilding and airline stocks offsetting losses in tech and auto shares.The Kospi rose 0.39 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,440.91 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Individuals bought a net 60.96 billion won ($42 million) worth of stocks, offsetting institutions and foreigners' stock selling valued at 67.4 billion won.HD Hyundai rose 1.5 percent, Hanwha Group's shipbuilding affiliate Hanwha Ocean jumped 3.3 percent and Samsung Group's shipbuilding unit Samsung Heavy Industries gained 1.3 percent.Korean Air climbed 0.2 percent and Jeju Air rose 0.1 percent.Among decliners, Samsung Electronics fell 0.4 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 0.5 percent and LG Energy Solution shed 1 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,458.50 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 2.1 won from the previous session.Yonhap