Hyundai Steel forges ahead with conservation efforts, cleaner iron process
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 10:17
Hyundai Steel announced a sustainability slogan, “We do in sustainable H-ways,” which embodies the steelmaker’s business practices for a brighter future and its focus on protecting the environment.
The company is initiating a mid- to long-term plan to improve biodiversity and forest protection under a Circular Ecosystem concept to pursue sustainable growth.
Hyundai Steel has teamed up with World Vision, the Korea Ecotourism Society, the Citizens’ Institute for Environmental Studies and the NS Ecology Research Center to launch the “Endangered Species Protection Project” around its facilities in Dangjin, Chungcheong and Suncheon, Jeolla.
The company is aiming for practical conservation with biodiversity awareness and endangered species preservation, collaborating with an ecological research facility to examine the conditions around Dangjin and Suncheon and identify target species.
In April, 20 children gathered for a biodiversity program hosted by the steelmaker that took learning outside to observe and document wildlife.
Ecological findings led the Seoul Frog to be named the representative endangered species for Dangjin, with conservation efforts by employees and their families.
In June, Hyundai Steel and its partners established a volunteer group to construct wildlife crossing zones for the frog and beautify nearby areas in a jogging-litter cleanup event.
The steelmaker also integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) management in its supply chain for sustainability, reassessing the ESG practices of partners voluntarily participating to receive consulting on social responsibility fulfillment.
Consumers and stakeholders are regularly updated on the company’s ESG strategy, with a clear guideline for a sustainable supply chain that rejects unethically or unsustainably sourced goods and services.
To that end, Hyundai Steel acknowledges and incentivizes suppliers to attain high ESG scores.
The company was the first in Korea to produce a rear plate for offshore wind turbines with a yield strength 355 megapascals with a comprehensive electric furnace/blast furnace process that was assessed to result in no drop in quality.
The rear plate uses direct reduced iron and scrap metal combined with molten iron from both electric and blast furnaces, reducing carbon emissions by 12 percent from rear plates made in 2021. The timing of the development coincides with the rising demand for low-carbon products.
Last year, Hyundai Steel added its process to its carbon neutrality road map, with a first step of incorporating low-carbon molten iron. The second step is to develop a proprietary electric furnace by 2030 with emissions 40 percent lower.
An associate of Hyundai Steel said the company would “proactively supply markets in need of low-carbon rear plates besides the offshore wind turbine sector.”
BY KIM YEONSOO [[email protected]]
