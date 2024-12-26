 Drawing a crowd: Seoul Illustration Fair kicks of at Coex
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 18:22
Visitors flock to the Seoul Illustration Fair at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 26. [YONHAP]

Visitors flock to the Seoul Illustration Fair at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Dec. 26.
 
The event, in its 18th edition and running through Dec. 29, welcomes artists and companies behind illustrations, graphic design, picture books and webtoons to share their work and network with the community. This year, the organizers partnered with Illustration Taipei, Taiwan's largest illustration industry exhibition.
 
