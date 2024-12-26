 Paris Baguette opens ninth, tenth Canadian branches in Vancouver, Coquitlam
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 15:11 Updated: 26 Dec. 2024, 16:24
 
Paris Baguette's Alberni St. branch in downtown Vancouver, Canada, opened on Dec. 21, making it the company’s 10th store in the country [SPC]

Bakery franchise Paris Baguette recently opened branches in downtown Vancouver and Coquitlam, British Columbia.
 
The branch in Coquitlam, a city in British Columbia's Lower Mainland region, opened on Dec. 20, while the Alberni St. branch in downtown Vancouver opened on Dec. 21, making it the company’s ninth and 10th store in Canada, respectively.
 

“Around 100 customers were waiting outside the Coquitlam branch on Dec. 20 even before the store opened,” said food conglomerate SPC Group, which owns Paris Baguette. The company said its Coquitlam branch sold over 4,500 bread and cake products on the first day.

The branches introduced French-inspired pastries, including apple sauce-filled pastry chausson aux pomme and chocolate-filled pastries pain au chocolat and feuillete au chocolat.

Paris Baguette will expand its branches in the Vancouver and British Columbia regions, the bakery franchise said.
 
“Vancouver is the economic center of Canada and where many ethnic groups and cultures coexist, a perfect place for us to meet with various customer bases,” Paris Baguette said in a press release Thursday. “We plan to expand Paris Baguette stores all across Canada.
 
Paris Baguette first entered the Canadian market in 2023 with its Yonge & Sheppard branch in Toronto, Ontario and has subsequently expanded to branches in Edmonton, Calgary and Mississauga. It recently opened its Bloor Street branch in central Toronto in October, making it the company’s 600th overseas Paris Baguette branch.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
