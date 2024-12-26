 Shinsegae, Alibaba to form joint venture for Gmarket, AliExpress Korea
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 16:26 Updated: 26 Dec. 2024, 16:51
 
Alibaba, Shinsegae Group [EACH COMPANY]

Shinsegae Group and Alibaba International will form a joint venture in 2025 to run their respective e-commerce sites, Gmarket and AliExpress Korea, as the Korean and Chinese retail giants seek to scale their business amid stiff competition.
 
The joint venture is valued at $4 billion, according to Bloomberg on Thursday. 
 
Each will have 50 percent of shares in the joint venture, which will include Gmarket and AliExpress Korea as its subsidiary, according to Shinsegae Group on Thursday.
 
Gmarket and AliExpress Korea will continue to operate their platforms separately under the joint venture.
 
The new unit will allow local Gmarket sellers to access Alibaba’s global sales network in exporting their products, advance technology and efficiency, the Korean retailer said.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
