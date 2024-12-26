VR PR: Bexco hosts 'Uni-week' for advanced industries
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 18:23
Visitors attend "Uni-week" at Bexco in Busan on Dec. 26.
The event, hosted by the Ministry of Education and running through Dec. 27, focuses on specialized universities in advanced industries. A series of lectures, presentations and experiences are put on to stimulate interest in advanced science and technology fields, as well as career information sessions to help students plot their next move.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
