Seoul hotels tout seasonal offerings to start the new year in style

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, partnered with local skin care company Amore Pacific to launch the Lift Your Wellness room package.Available for stays that last two nights or longer, the package includes daily breakfast for two at the Market Kitchen, an AP Beauty gift set and access to the hotel’s Korean sauna for two people.Created by Amore Pacific, AP Beauty is renowned for its high-performance skin care solutions. The AP Beauty Gift Set, originally valued at around 580,000 won ($400), includes the derma-treatment-inspired Dual Repair Lift Cream 50ml and the Lift & Renew Shot Program 1 Pair, an ampoule solution to reduce facial lines and pores.The Korean sauna includes cold, warm and hot baths as well as a wet and dry sauna room. Afterward, guests can opt for a Korean scrub service known as, for an extra cost.“Winter can be a time when our bodies and minds need a little extra boost,” said the hotel's General Manager Michael Schmid, “So we’re thrilled to partner with a K-wellness skin care brand to bring our guests some seasonal nourishment. Add the blissful ambience of our sauna and a lavish breakfast for two, and you have all the ingredients for a truly restful and restorative break.”The package is available for 1,440,000 won for a two-night stay.Park Hyatt Seoul in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, launched the Gourmet Getaway Package, offering a special one-night stay in its suite room with a stunning view of the urban skyline.It also includes a 150,000 won dining credit redeemable at the hotel’s restaurants or through room service, access to wellness facilities including the sauna, fitness studio and swimming pool and a special gift set worth 210,000 won exclusively for stays in December and January.The Park Suite at Park Hyatt Seoul has a separate bedroom, dining table and sofa area, making it ideal for celebrations, parties or various staycation experiences. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame views of Gangnam's expansive skyline, sparkling city Christmas decorations and the vibrant glow of large billboards. One of the suite’s most appealing features is its spacious bathtub, where guests can enjoy a serene moment while taking in the stunning urban panorama.The 150,000 won dining credit can be used during the stay at any of hotel’s restaurants, including Cornerstone, The Lounge and The Timber House or through in-room dining.Guests will also receive a Loewe Perfumes’ Tomato Leaves Body Set as a gift. Inspired by ancient Greek and Roman bathing traditions using plant essences, Loewe’s bath line is designed to nourish the skin while adding a subtle, refreshing fragrance.(02) 2016-1234: Fine dining restaurant Teppan at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, launched a new(Korean cuisine) wellness seasonal menu dubbed "Winter Sea Brings Promises of Spring."The course, cooked on an iron griddle, starts with seasonal raw tuna and sweet pumpkin appetizer, followed by tilefish from Jeju Island crisply cooked on the griddle served with caviar and wasabi foam sauce.The main course includes(Korean beef) top blade roast with truffle and pine nut sauce; crab papillote cooked for 24 hours and premium hanwoo barbecue from Jeju Island served with seasonal(bellflower roots), chamnamul herbs and cockles."We wanted to express the rich flavors of the season and the serene yet intense beauty of nature through our cuisine,” Executive Chef Seung Hyun-bae said. ”We hope you will enjoy a unique gastronomic experience at Tepan this winter.The course costs 170,000 won for lunch and 250,000 won for dinner, including tax. The menu runs for the winter season. The exact date that the offering concludes has not yet been announced.Festa by Mingoo in Banyan Tree Club & Spa in Jung District, central Seoul, is offering a winter seasonal Urban Green Lunch & Dinner menu.The new winter offerings feature seasonal seafood, such as oysters and yellowtail, as well as root vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, burdock and lotus root, for both lunch and dinner.Lunch options include a selection of pasta and bread; smoked triploid oysters with kohlrabi mignonette; aged yellowtail with herb pesto; or a choice of king crab, sweet potato blini and caviar; and tortellini, morel dumplings and mushroom broth; char-grilled 1++ beef with truffle mashed potatoes and burdock; or your choice of grilled lobster, spinach lasagna and fennel sabayon; strawberry and mascarpone ice cream with cardamom syrup; chocolate bonbon; and coffee or tea.For dinner, guests can choose from a selection of Festa breads; smoked triploid oysters and kohlrabi mignonette; aged yellowtail with herb pesto; king crab, sweet potato blini and caviar; Festa-style grilled short rib, bagna cauda; or grilled lobster and lotus root fritters, choice of fennel sabayon; tortellini, morel dumplings and mushroom broth; char-grilled prime 1++ beef with truffle mashed potatoes and burdock; strawberry and mascarpone ice cream with cardamom syrup; chocolate bonbon; and coffee or tea.Lunch is priced at 98,000 won per person, and dinner is 190,000 won, including tax.