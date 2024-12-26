Fill the three vacant seats in the bench first (KOR)

A tripartite consultative body among the government, the People Power Party (PPP) and the majority Democratic Party (DP) will have its first meeting on Thursday. The PPP and the DP will also pass more than 110 economy-related bills in the National Assembly today. But the most urgent thing now is minimizing the repercussions of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s abrupt declaration of emergency martial law. After the short-lived martial law, Korea’s stock market plunged and the won-dollar exchange rate soared, sounding alarms over the economy. Diplomacy is no exception. The government cannot even communicate with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump since Yoon was suspended from his duty two weeks ago.



To overcome national confusion from Yoon’s impeachment, the government must minimize uncertainties in governance. At the moment, both parties are sharply split over two special counsel bills to investigate the lead-up to martial law and probe the power abuse by the first lady and over the appointments of three Constitutional Court justices whose seats are empty in the nine-member bench. The two special counsel bills run the risk of violating the Constitution because only the DP is allowed to recommend candidates for special prosecutors. The two parties can easily reach an agreement on filling the three vacant seats in the bench. But PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong claims that the acting president has no authority to appoint justices of the court.



Most scholars find no problem with the acting president appointing the three justices as they were recommended by the legislature. The Constitutional Court Act stipulates that at least seven justices are needed to deliberate on the constitutionality of an impeachment motion. But the court said that its current six-member bench can weigh the constitutionality of the motion. If a grave case like the presidential impeachment is to be determined by an incomplete bench, controversy is unavoidable. The best way to minimize this national confusion is to appoint three new justices and let them help decide Yoon’s political future.



The PPP must not deepen the national chaos the president invited out of the blue. We urge the party to accept the idea of filling the three empty seats in the bench in today’s meeting of the body. If the PPP continues dragging its feet with no justification, the acting president can resolve it. For how long does he want to leave the court in limbo? If the PPP is unwilling to cooperate for the appointments of three justices, the acting president can appoint them. The DP has threatened to impeach the acting president if he doesn’t appoint them. The prime minister must not invite a bigger crisis for the country. There’s no justification for delaying the appointments.







헌법재판관 임명은 정국 혼란 줄이는 최소 조치



재판관 6명으로 대통령 탄핵 결정은 논란 불가피

미루지 말고 한 대행이 재판관 3명 임명 결론내야





여야와 한덕수 대통령 권한대행이 참여하는 여·야·정 협의체가 오늘 예정된 첫 회의부터 삐걱거린다. 여야는 본회의를 열어 예금자보호법 개정안 등 민생법안 110여 건을 처리하기로 했다. 실생활에 관련된 법안 통과도 중요하지만, 가장 시급한 현안은 12·3 비상계엄 조치로 인한 충격을 최소화하는 일이다. 비상계엄 후폭풍으로 증시가 요동치고 원-달러 환율이 급등하는 등 경제 전반에 비상등이 켜졌다. 윤석열 대통령의 직무정지로 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선인 측과의 소통을 비롯해 외교 전반이 삐걱거린다.



전방위로 닥친 혼란을 극복하기 위해서는 국정 불확실성을 최소화해야 한다. 여·야·정 협의체가 기대를 모은 이유다. 그러나 시작 전부터 파열음이 나고 있다. 현재 여야가 첨예하게 대립하는 현안은 내란·김건희 여사 특별검사법과 공석인 헌법재판관 3명의 임명이다. 야당 추천권만 인정하는 특검법안은 위헌 논란이 있다지만, 헌법재판관 임명은 미뤄 봐야 실익도 다른 해법도 없는 사안이다. 국민의힘이 “대통령 권한대행은 헌법재판관을 임명할 수 없다”고 주장하면서 재판관 9인 체제 완성을 막고 있다.



공석인 3명의 재판관은 국회 추천 몫이어서 한 권한대행이 임명해도 법적으로 문제없다는 것이 학계의 다수 의견이다. 심지어 국민의힘이 추천한 조한창 헌법재판관 후보자마저 한 권한대행의 임명 권한에 대해 “헌법 규정에 합당하다고 생각한다”고 말했을 정도다. 헌법재판소법 23조는 ‘재판부는 재판관 7명 이상의 출석으로 사건을 심리한다’고 규정하고 있다. 헌재는 재판관 6인 체제로도 재판이 가능하다는 입장을 밝혔으나, 대통령 탄핵 같은 중대한 사건을 불완전한 체제로 결정한다면 어떤 결론이든 논란이 불가피하다. 국회 인사청문회 과정에서도 큰 흠결이 발견되지 않은 만큼 재판관 후보자 3명을 임명해 9명 '완전체'로 대통령 탄핵 여부를 판단하는 것이 정치·사회적 논란을 최소화하는 길이다.



이런 면에서 갖은 핑계로 시간을 끌면서 자신들이 추천한 조 후보자의 인사청문회까지 불참하는 여당의 행태는 실망스럽기 짝이 없다. 윤 대통령의 황당한 계엄 선포가 초래한 정국 불안을 여당이 심화해선 안 된다. 여야와 한 권한대행의 협상마저 첫 협의체 회의부터 난항이니 답답한 노릇이다.



여당이 계속 버티기로 일관한다면 이를 해결할 사람은 한 권한대행뿐이다. '심리 정족수'조차 채우지 못한 헌재 상태를 언제까지 방관할 셈인가. 여당이 재판관 임명에 협조할 여지가 안 보인다면 한 권한대행이 결단을 내려 재판관 3명을 임명하는 것만이 유일한 해결책이다. 재판관을 임명하지 않을 경우 야당은 한 권한대행을 탄핵하겠다고 벼르고 있다. 나라에 더 큰 혼란을 자초해선 안 된다. 헌법재판관 임명은 더는 미룰 명분이 없다.

