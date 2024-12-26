Insights from ancient Greece’s ostracism (KOR)

KIM SEUNG-JUNG

The author is a professor of archaeology at the University of Toronto.



Athens of ancient Greece, the birthplace of democracy, had an interesting system called ostrakismos, or ostracism. It was a system that allowed certain dangerous individuals to be expelled from the city-state for 10 years in order to pursue democratic ideals and check the threat of dictatorship. This was a democratic process determined by a vote of all citizens, but once the decision was made, the subject of deportation was not given a chance to plead. Every year in June, the assembly discussed whether to carry out ostracism, and with the support of the majority, a vote is held two months later. During the 100-year period that the system was in place, it was exercised a total of 13 times.



The English word “ostracize” originates from ostracon, the ballot paper. Ostracism was practiced by engraving the name of the person to be deported on a piece of pottery. Once the deportation was decided, the person had to leave within 10 days, and returning before the 10-year period would lead to the death penalty.



Unlike the Roman deportation system, in which all property and authority were taken away, those who returned after the expiration of the term would receive all status and properties back without any disadvantage or social prejudice. Also, in case of an emergency in state affairs, those in exile could be brought back. An example is General Xanthippus, father of Pericles, who was ostracized but returned during the Persian War.



Ostracism played a crucial role in checking those who were perceived as a threat to democratic governance and maintaining a balance of power. Moreover, it promoted citizen participation by embodying the principle that political authority ultimately lies with the people. The situations following the declaration and lifting of emergency martial law share some similarities with direct democracy in Athens. In direct democracy, a leader already ostracized by the majority of the people cannot give stress to the people. The roar of the public, or the righteous will of the people, is the constitution itself.







도편추방과 직접민주주의

김승중 고고학자/토론토대 교수



민주주의의 탄생지인 고대 그리스 아테네에는 ‘도편추방(陶片追放·ostrakismos)’이라는 흥미로운 제도가 있었다. 민주주의 이상을 추구하고 독재의 위협을 견제하기 위해 특정 위험인물을 10년 동안 도시국가 바깥으로 추방할 수 있는 제도였다. 이는 모든 시민이 참여한 투표로 결정되는 민주적 절차였으나 일단 결정이 나면 추방 대상자에겐 변론기회가 주어지지 않았다. 해마다 6월이 되면 도편추방의 실행여부를 의회에서 제기하고, 과반수 이상이 찬성하면 투표는 두달 뒤 행해졌다. 이 제도가 살아있던 100년 정도 기간 동안 총 13번 실행된 기록이 전해진다.



추방·격리·배척하다는 뜻의 영어단어 ‘오스트라사이즈(ostracize)’는 투표용지인 도편(ostrakon·사진)에서 유래됐다. 도자기 조각에 추방하고자 하는 인물의 이름을 새겨 투표하는 방식으로 도편추방이 이뤄졌다. 추방결정이 나면 열흘 안에 떠나야 했고, 10년 이전에 돌아오는 사람에겐 사형선고가 내려졌다.



재산과 권한을 모조리 빼앗기는 로마시대의 추방제도와는 달리, 만기가 되어 돌아오는 사람은 아무 불이익이나 사회적 편견 없이 지위·재산 등을 그대로 돌려받았다. 또 국정 비상사태가 일어나면 추방당한 인물을 되부를 수도 있었다. 페르시아 전쟁 중에 페리클레스의 아버지인 크산티포스 장군이 추방됐다가 돌아온 게 그 예다.



도편추방제는 민주적 통치에 대한 위협으로 인식되는 사람을 견제하고, 권력의 균형을 유지하는 중요한 역할을 했다. 더불어 정치적 권위가 궁극적으로 국민에게 있다는 원칙을 구현하며 시민의 참여를 촉진했다. 계엄선포-해제 이후 전개되는 한국 상황은 아테네의 직접민주주의와 유사한 성격이 있다. 국민 대다수에 의해 이미 추방된 지도자가 국민에게 스트레스를 주는 사태는 직접민주주의에선 있을 수 없다. 민중의 함성, 곧 정의로운 민의가 헌법인 것이다.

