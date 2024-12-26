Blackpink's Jennie reveals upcoming album in Christmas Day video
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 11:11
Blackpink member Jennie announced the release of her upcoming album in a video posted on Christmas Day.
“It took me about 11 months to get to a point where I was like ‘we are ready,’” Jennie said in the video titled "Happy Holiday," shared on her official fan page. “My album is going to sound very different. I feel like every little step is going to be different.”
Jennie began her solo career in 2018 with “Solo.” She released “Mantra” on Oct. 11, and the track topped the iTunes charts in 47 regions worldwide within the first week.
“Hopefully, everyone feels a little closer to me, but my hope with the album is that the world gets to see Jennie and her music as they are,” Jennie said. “There is a little bit of everything for everyone. It’s like a buffet for you guys.”
“I want them [fans] to feel that it was very unexpected but also familiar,” Jennie added.
