Korea's first Tesla Cybertruck reportedly purchased by singer Kim Jun-su
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 17:54 Updated: 26 Dec. 2024, 18:28
The first official owner of a Tesla Cybertruck in Korea, which garnered nationwide attention when G-Dragon was spotted arriving in one at an airport, is reported to be singer Kim Jun-su.
An online post titled "The First Plate in Korea for a Tesla Cybertruck" was shared on Monday, showcasing the vehicle with a Korean license plate. Netizens quickly searched to find the owner, with the plate number visible in the posted photographs.
In Korea, individuals can reveal, at least partially, the names of vehicle owners by entering the plate numbers on insurance company websites or secondhand car trading platforms.
"To prevent any misunderstanding, I notified Kim about the post's content prior to releasing it," the person who shared the pictures added to the post after the rumor alleging that Kim was the car's owner spread. “I apologize for causing any inconvenience to the singer due to the poorly blurred photos.”
“I didn’t pay much attention to the car plate since the plate numbers had already been exposed before.”
The Tesla Cybertruck model garnered attention when Big Bang’s G-Dragon appeared at Incheon International Airport on Nov. 4 in the same model with a trade plate, since the model had not been officially imported to Korea.
“I met Kim the next morning and informed him of everything I know about this incident, and we agreed to keep the online post,” the seller added.
Kim first debuted as a member of boy band TVXQ under SM Entertainment in 2003. After leaving the group in 2019, Lee, Park Yoo-chun and Kim Jae-joong formed the trio JYJ in 2010 and a duo JX, without Park, in September.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
