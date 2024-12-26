K-pop legends G-Dragon and 2NE1 perform at 'SBS Gayo Daejeon'
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 12:57
The annual music event "SBS Gayo Daejeon" wrapped up with a performance from K-pop icon G-Dragon, who took the stage at the event for the first time in eight years.
"This makes me feel like I'm still an idol," said G-Dragon at the festival. "I thank all my fans for this glory."
Under the theme “Merry Freaky Christmas,” the three-part music event took place on Christmas Day with a total of 29 K-pop acts including NewJeans, IVE, 2NE1 and ZeroBaseOne at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.
The event opened with performances from rookie artists, such as BabyMonster and ILLIT. BabyMonster performed “Drip,” while ILLIT showcased “Magnetic” and “IYKYK (If You Know You Know).” NCT Wish and TWS performed “Steady” and “Plot Twist,” respectively.
In the second part of the festival, other K-pop acts, including NewJeans, Le Sserafim, IVE, aespa, WayV, Riize, ZeroBaseOne and Ateez, took the stage. The highlight of this part of the event was the return of K-pop veteran group 2NE1 to the music festival after 10 years. The group performed several of its hits, including “Come Back Home” (2014), “Fire” (2009) and “I Am the Best” (2011).
In the last part of the show, SHINee’s Key, Tomorrow X Together, (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids, NCT Dream, NCT 127 and G-Dragon performed their hit songs. G-Dragon performed “Crooked” (2013), “Sober” (2016) and “Power” at the music event.
The event also featured unique collaborative performances. Riize's Sungchan and Anton took the stage with TVXQ and Super Junior's "Show Me Your Love" (2005), while aespa's Karina and IVE's Yujin presented Valerie Broussard's "Killer" (2019).
The year-end music program is deemed one of the largest music events in K-pop along with “MBC Gayo Daejejeon” and “KBS Song Festival."
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
