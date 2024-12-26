'Harbin,' 'Visitation Rights' and other films to check out in Korean theaters
Harbin (15)
Drama / 114 min. / Korean / Dec. 24
Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879–1910) takes on a tense mission in Harbin, northern China, to assassinate Hirobumi Ito, Japan's first prime minister and resident-general of Korea.
In Vladivostok, in 1909, Ahn and other independence fighters who share the same goal of reclaiming their lost country gather. Upon hearing the news that Ito was heading to Harbin for negotiations with Russia, Ahn and the independence fighters make their way there. The Japanese military begins to pursue them after obtaining information about their operation that had been leaked from within.
Hyun Bin, known for his roles in “Confidential Assignment” (2017) and “The Point Men” (2023), stars as Ahn. Park Jung-min, who starred in the Netflix series “Hellbound” (2021) and “The 8 Show,” portrays Woo Deok-soon and Jeon Yeo-been, known for “Vincenzo” (2021), plays Gong Bu-in.
Woo Min-ho, known for hit political thrillers like “Inside Men” (2015) and “The Man Standing Next” (2019), takes the helm. "Harbin" debuted at No. 1 on the local box office on Tuesday, surpassing 1 million viewers in just a single day.
Visitation Rights (ALL)
Documentary / 82 min. / Korean / Dec. 25
A documentary film revolves around the true stories of two divorced fathers struggling to obtain visitation rights.
This feature-length documentary sheds light on Korean society’s view of noncustodial parents in divorce situations, the constraints of visitation rights and the emotional turmoil faced by children caught in the conflicts between custodial and noncustodial parents.
Two divorced fathers — Kim Ji-hoon and Bae Moon-sang — are featured in the documentary, and rookie director Lee Joo-ah takes the helm.
Last year, the documentary film was selected by several creative support programs and submitted to the Cannes Film Festival in February.
Time to Be Strong (12)
Drama / 99 min. / Korean / Dec. 18
What happens to K-pop stars when they retire after failing to steal the spotlight?
Three retired K-pop idols embark on a trip to Jeju Island. Having left behind the remnants of their careers, they carry the weight of unspoken wounds and unresolved emotions, yearning to reclaim their youthful exuberance.
As they confront painful memories, the friends gradually begin to move forward. This journey, reminiscent of a long-overdue school trip missed during their student days, becomes an opportunity for soul-searching and self-discovery.
The film, funded by the National Human Rights Commission, sheds light on the human rights of K-pop singers.
Ha Seo-yoon, Choi Sung-eun and Hyun Woo-seok portray the three former K-pop idols: Sarang, Sumin and Tae-hee, respectively. Choi is known for her role in “Gentleman” (2022), while Hyun gained recognition for his performance in “A Home from Home” (2022). The film is directed by rookie filmmaker Namkoong Sun, who previously worked as a writer on “The Housemaid” (2010).
Mufasa: The Lion King (ALL)
Animation / 118 min. / English / Dec. 18
A story from the world of "The Lion King" features fresh characters and a new narrative.
In the area known as the Pride Lands, orphaned cub Mufasa meets Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. While forming a bond, the two cubs share their desire to become brothers. Taka’s dad Obasi, who puts so much emphasis on pure royal blood, reluctantly embraces Mufasa into his family, resigning to his son’s unwavering stubbornness.
One day, the white lion Kiros and his white lion pack invade the Pride Lands and attack the royal family. As little cubs, Mufasa and Taka, are unable to help their family chase off the white lions. Mufasa, eager to take revenge on the white lions and restore the Pride Lands, and Taka, reluctant to risk his own life, embark on a journey together.
Aaron Pierre, known for his roles in "Old" (2021) and "Brother" (2022), voices Mufasa, while Kelvin Harrison Jr., recognized for "Waves" (2019), provides the voice for Taka. Barry Jenkins, known for his work on “Moonlight” (2016), directs the film.
Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights (ALL)
Animation / 85 min. / English / Dec. 25
A reindeer, keen on joining Santa’s flying team, embarks on a challenging journey to retrieve Santa’s sleigh and save Christmas.
Christmas promises to be an unforgettable celebration for Niko the Reindeer as he embarks on his greatest dream: joining Santa's Flying Forces.
However, Niko encounters an unpredicted rivalry with Stella, an enigmatic newcomer. Then, one night, the situation worsens when Santa's sleigh is stolen. Now, it's up to Niko, along with his friends, to journeys north on a bold quest to save Christmas.
This is the third edition of the "Niko" franchise. Matthew Whelan and Emma Jenkins voice Niko and Stella respectively. Kari Juusonen, the director of the first two parts, takes the helm again.
