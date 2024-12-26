Playing a patriot: 'Harbin' actor Hyun Bin says pressure was 'beyond imaginable'
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 17:45 Updated: 26 Dec. 2024, 18:32
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
For Koreans, the name Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910) stirs up a strong sense of patriotism and gratitude. However, for Japanese people, it's a different story. Taking on such a character that divides opinions entails some risks. So, what would it mean for an actor famed in both countries to take on such a role? Actor Hyun Bin chose to embark on this challenge when accepting the script for "Harbin," which delves into Ahn and the days leading up to the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Hirobumi Ito.
As risky as it was, Hyun Bin chose to focus on Ahn's meaning in history rather than just taking the safer path.
“There were a lot of people around me [who were worried] and questioned if it was the right choice,” Hyun Bin said during an interview at a cafe in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 19.
“I believe that when historical stories like these are made and shared, they remind us of the gratitude we may have forgotten in the busyness of our daily lives. Also, films and dramas make it easier to access these stories, and for those who may not know them, they provide an opportunity to learn. I thought it carried a lot of meaningful significance.”
Set in 1909, a year before Korea came under Japanese colonial rule (1910-45), the film is based on the actual historical event of Hirobumi’s assassination by Ahn in Harbin, China, on Oct. 26, 1909.
Born in 1879, Ahn is known for devoting his whole life to freeing Korea from Japanese rule after Korea forcibly signed the Eulsa Treaty (1905), which introduced the Japanese protectorate system in Korea. He cultivated talent by building schools, even selling his own coal business to do so, as well as by leading the Korean Righteous Army and pursuing several attacks against Japanese forces.
“Harbin,” released on Christmas Eve, was directed by Woo Min-ho, renowned for films like “Inside Men” (2015) and “The Man Standing Next” (2020). The film features actor Hyun Bin, who plays Ahn, alongside actors Park Jeong-min, Jeon Yeo-been, Jo Woo-jin, Yoo Chea-myung and Lee Dong-wook portraying Korean independence activists. Actor Park Hoon plays a Japanese army major.
For actor Hyun Bin, portraying this revered figure posed the challenge of balancing familiarity with a fresh approach. The actor debuted in 2003 and is well-known for his soft and gentle image, like in tvN series "Crash Landing on You" (2019-20) and "Memories of the Alhambra" (2018-19).
“Every audience has their own sense of understanding and image of Ahn, which I cannot ignore, but I also cannot depict him as how they think of him,” Hyun Bin said, pointing out this was one of the most difficult parts while playing his role. “I thought that finding that balance was incredibly challenging as an actor.”
Taking on the role of such a highly respected figure naturally brings pressure to an actor, as even a small misrepresentation can lead to criticism. The pressure was “beyond imaginable,” the actor said.
“I was never able to overcome the pressure,” the actor said. “I ended filming failing to overcome it, and while talking about the film again after finishing the project a while ago, the pressure is coming back.”
Despite struggling with the pressure, he gave credit to his fellow actors for being a huge support to him while continuing his work.
The film does not offer a “clear-cut” ending, according to the actor, but instead highlights the beginning of an ongoing struggle for Korea’s independence from Japan. This was the very reason Hyun Bin chose to take on the role.
“The film shows the steps the independence fighters took and the foundation they made. It gives the message that those who come after must also keep moving forward, one step at a time, for such causes,” he said.
The actor is also taking steps to change — accepting and expressing his situation. One of those steps was appearing on tvN’s talk show “You Quiz on the Block” (2018-), where he made his first talk show appearance in 13 years, on Dec. 18.
“In my 20s and 30s, I think I was defensive while doing my work,” he said. “And now, I’m taking one step at a time and slowly letting go of that.”
“I’ve also learned that when it’s necessary to express something, I need to do it,” he continued.
The actor also briefly mentioned his family, saying his wife, actor Son Ye-jin, and his son are now his “No. 1 priority.” Hyun Bin married Son in 2022 and had a son the following year.
The actor is also set to appear in Disney+'s new project "Made in Korea," again collaborating with “Harbin” director Woo. The series is currently being shot.
“I’m really enjoying working with director Woo on these two projects,” the actor said. “[Made in Korea] is such a different story, and I’m having a great time filming it. I think viewers will get to see it sometime in the second half of next year.”
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)