From slave to noble: 'The Tale of Lady Ok' takes on modern issues with Joseon Dynasty setting
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 08:00
- YOON SO-YEON
Runaway slave Gudeok, played by actor Lim Ji-yeon, is pitied by the noble Ok family and gets adopted during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). However, when the daughter of the Ok family, Ok Tae-young, dies, Gudeok assumes her identity, and her status turns from being a slave to an assi, a term referring to a young woman from a high-ranking family.
Another character, Cheon Seung-hwi, gets heartbroken as he watches from a distance as Gudeok gets married to Sung Yoon-gyeom, the son of Hyeongam — the head of a Joseon Dynasty administrative district called Hyeon — under a deal. Yoon-gyeom is also later revealed to be gay. Actor Choo Young-woo plays two different characters, both acting as Seung-hwi and Yoon-gyeom. Although Seung-hwi finds out Gudeok’s secrets, he continues to show his endless love toward her.
This is how JTBC's recent drama series “The Tale of Lady Ok” develops. This 16-episode series premiered on Nov. 30 on JTBC as well as Netflix. Six episodes have been released so far.
Unlike many other K-drama series that have twists and turns toward the end, “The Tale of Lady Ok” reveals the secrets of birth and family lineage from the start. However, the development of the narrative is still quite unpredictable.
The whirlwind plot is driving up the viewership ratings. It achieved a rating of 4.2 percent in the first episode, 6.8 percent in the second, 7.8 percent in the third and reached 10 percent in its fourth episode, according to Nielsen Korea.
Inspired by real events
Screenwriter Park Ji-sook said she was inspired by the classic novel “Legend of Yoo-yeon” (translated) written in 1607 by Lee Hang-bok, which is a crime investigation story based on real events during the reign of King Seonjo. It is a story of Yoo-yeon’s wife’s efforts to uncover the truth after Yoo-yeon is falsely accused of murder and executed. It mirrored how society's deeply embedded hierarchy made it difficult to expose the truth. Additionally, the drama was influenced by the story of a man executed in France in 1542 for impersonating a husband, recorded in the book “Return of Martin Guerre” (1983) by Natalie Zemon Davis.
“Initially, I wanted to find a story of a real figure based on historical facts. However, it was difficult to find records of women with dramatic epics,” Park said. “I thought that Joseon’s patriarchal structures must have stopped women who pioneered in their lives from recording their identities. That is what led me to create the fictional character.”
By foregrounding marginalized characters, such as slaves and women, the drama represented contemporary thinking and values in society. Traditional dramas often depict protagonists hiding the secrets behind their birth until the end, but Gudeok reveals the truth to those around her. The theme of homosexuality was also incorporated, and a heart-wrenching love story that transcends social classes was also illustrated. The depiction also represents the oppressors of today’s society who do not recognize those who are “different” from themselves and trample on others for their own benefit.
Critic Jeong Deok-hyun said, “Historical dramas these days often use the past as their setting, but project the modern audience’s revisionist perspective that ‘history is written by the victors.’”
An active transformation
Lim, who gained popularity after starring in the Netflix series “The Glory” (2022), portrays Gudeok’s journey from a tenacious slave to an elegant and dignified noblewoman through a range of emotions, from desperation and fear to resilience. Her acting immersed the audience into the story of a character who actively changes her status, instead of profiting off a coincidental ascent of status. Living up to the name her owner gave her — gudeok, meaning maggot — she lived with persistent tenacity.
Seung-hwi also fights his way through life as a highly popular jeongisu (Joseon Dynasty reciter). He was originally the son of a noble family, but his mother was a concubine. He thought he was the eldest son of the family, but after he discovered the truth that he was the son of a courtesan, he fled the house. Adopting the stage name Cheon Seung-hwi, he performed across the country. Despite leaving his noble status and his comfortable home, he said, “I am happier now because I can do whatever I want.”
The message that director Jin Hyuk said he wanted to convey through Gudeok and Seung-hwi is that “you should craft your destiny and cultivate hope without being restrained or disheartened by the material of the spoon in your mouth that you were born with.”
“The genre is a historical drama, but the story reflects the many aspects of reality today,” Jin said. “The message that you should be the protagonist of your life will become stronger as the series progresses.”
