Netflix's 'Squid Game' season 2 set to premiere globally on Thursday

Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 12:46 Updated: 26 Dec. 2024, 14:37
The second season of Netflix’s megahit series “Squid Game” (2021–) will premiere globally at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The highly anticipated sequel will be available to 200 million Netflix members across over 190 countries.
Seven new episodes will be released at once.
The series returns three years after the first season became a global sensation, topping Netflix’s top 10 lists in 94 countries.
The new season follows the intense saga of Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, as he reenters the game after winning the deadly game in the first season. He faces off against the formidable “Front Man” in an escalating battle amid renewed and deadlier challenges.
“Squid Game” has been actively engaging with fans through global promotions in preparation for the premiere.
Starting in Italy on Oct. 30, fan events were held in 11 global cities, including Paris, Los Angeles and London, where fans had the chance to participate in iconic games like “Red Light / Green Light,” enjoy DJ events and meet a few cast members.
In Korea, pop-up stores were set up at Shinsegae department stores in Gangnam, southern Seoul, and at Centum City, Busan, offering local fans the chance to shop for merchandise and engage in offline events.
Hite Jinro, one of Korea's leading soju brands, collaborated with "Squid Game" to release limited-edition soju bottles featuring the series’ logo and the infamous Young-hee doll.
The second season sees the return of director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who helmed the first season, and introduces prominent new cast members, including Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Jo Yu-ri from project group IZ*ONE and Choi Seung-Hyun, also known as former Big Bang member T.O.P.
Choi, who faced controversy in 2017 when he was charged with marijuana use, has not openly discussed his role in the series and did not attend the press conference held on Dec. 9.
However, Choi shared photos on Instagram on Wednesday of what appeared to be gifts from the "Squid Game" production team, captioned “D-1,” celebrating the upcoming premiere of the series.
Choi is set to appear as Thanos, or Player 230, in the upcoming season.
