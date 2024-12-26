More in Television

Netflix's 'Squid Game' season 2 set to premiere globally on Thursday

From slave to noble: 'The Tale of Lady Ok' takes on modern issues with Joseon Dynasty setting

TIME names 'Lovely Runner' best Korean drama of the year

Wonder Girls' Woo Hye-rim to appear on 'The Return of Superman' Christmas special

'Good Partner' star Jang Na-ra wins Grand Prize at SBS Drama Awards