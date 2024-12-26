'Squid Game' season 2 arrives: A must-see addition but plot leaves unanswered questions
Warning: The following article may contain spoilers.
[Review] The games are back. Are you ready to play?
Three years after season one of Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” took the world by storm in 2021, the deadly games are back. In short: The season is a must-see for those seeking mere entertainment. However, if you're averse to slow pacing and unresolved endings, you might want to think twice before watching.
This time, survival isn’t just a matter of life and death. Season two delves deeper, shifting the high-stakes competition into a quest for the truth behind the bloodthirsty games.
Does this shift mark a step forward in the evolution of “Squid Game”? In season two, the story does indeed progress, but the season can seem like a massive buildup toward the big unveiling of what's to come in season three, set for release in 2025.
Still, the excitement of second season continues from the first, keeping viewers hooked with the same nail-biting suspense. Who will survive? Who will be eliminated — or in other words — who will meet their grim fate?
Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also helmed the first season, the new season’s storyline compels viewers to keep watching the episodes back-to-back, garnering interest through unexpected twists and turns. The story follows Seong Gi-hun, the lone winner of the brutal survival game in the first season, trying to unravel the sinister forces behind the games.
Familiar yet different
After Gi-hun rejoins the games — a contest over six days, with six games and the winner taking 45.6 billion won ($31.1 million) — a sense of déjà vu occurs. Yet, new aspects keep viewers’ eyes glued to the series.
While the changes do add more entertainment to the series, they also give a deeper, more thought-provoking layer to the deadly contest compared to season one.
One striking change is the voting system. Players vote on whether to continue the game or end it. The vote occurs after every game round, unlike season one. If the players vote to stop the game, the contestants get to share the prize. If the votes are tied, a revote is scheduled.
The amount shared per person increases as more people die, which also affects players' decisions as the show progresses.
This dramatic device sparks rage, chaos and conflict among the contestants, highlighting human greed, conspiracy and incitement. Just how far are people willing to go to expand their share of the prize money? Could it push people to murder each other — with a fork, perhaps?
These battles continuously pose a question to viewers on where they would stand, asking, "What is right or wrong?" Some may wonder if there even is an answer.
While poking into such philosophical concepts, another change that is interesting is Gi-hun’s transformation — from the person who received help to the one who is giving help. Actor Lee Jung-jae, who plays Gi-hun, convincingly depicts this transformation, as well as his intense determination and anguish in deciding how to end the contest.
Slower pace
Despite exciting moments, season two might fall short for those seeking thrills, as it focuses more on the characters' backstories and narratives — compared to the fast-paced nature of season one where people were constantly being eliminated.
This time, the story ventures into deeper messages about humanity and philosophical reflections on reality. Even the characters’ lines do so. For example, the Front Man says to Gi-hun, “The game will not end unless the world changes.”
A factor that contributed to the slower pace may be the grand number of new cast members, since Gi-hun was the only one to survive in season one.
The director also seemed to have tried to give each character their own narrative and storyline, from Hyun-ju, a transgender woman, Yong-sik and Geum-ja, a mother and son, Gyeong-seok, who has a sick daughter, and Myung-gi and Jun-hee, who were previously a couple — with Jun-hee being pregnant.
As the director tries to introduce each character, the focus from Gi-hun gradually fades away, which raises questions as to whether the time spent on these extra narratives is necessary.
New old games
Along with the cast additions, the new season features fresh games, like the Korean childhood classics gonggi (Korean jacks), biseokchigi (hitting a stone slab) and jegi-chagi (traditional hacky sack game played with a shuttlecock).
The games, as expected and like the first season, will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
However, for viewers anticipating the game scenes, the screen time may not be sufficient.
The first main game, “Red Light, Green Light,” doesn’t occur until two hours into the show, a significant delay compared to season one, where the game started right in the first episode. Also, only three rounds of games are carried out, half of that compared to the first season, as the series ventures more into Gi-hun’s mission to tackle the forces behind the game.
Worth the wait?
In season two, the scale has undeniably expanded, with a larger cast, grander sets and a more complex storyline, while raising thought-provoking questions.
For those wondering if season two is worth the wait, the answer is yes. The excitement and gripping drama continue to build the show's legacy in the new season. However, a word of caution: The show has a large cliff-hanger.
The latest second season of “Squid Game” is currently on Netflix.
