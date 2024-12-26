 Korean Army receives first homegrown light armed helicopter as part of modernization efforts
Korean Army receives first homegrown light armed helicopter as part of modernization efforts

Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 18:16 Updated: 26 Dec. 2024, 18:25
Deputy Minister of Current Capability Program Cho Hyun-ki of Defense Acquisition Program Administration speaks at the Korea Aerospace Industries headquarters in South Gyeongsang on Dec. 26. [YONHAP]

The Army on Thursday received the first model of the homegrown Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) as part of its efforts to modernize the fleet of aging helicopters, the state defense procurement agency said.
 
A ceremony to mark the helicopter's delivery took place at the headquarters of its manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. in South Gyeongsang, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
 

The LAH is equipped with improved armaments, such as the Chungum air-to-surface missile that has double the range of existing anti-tank missiles and a 20 millimeter turret gun.
 
The aircraft also has advanced equipment to enhance its survivability, including a missile warning receiver and a radar warning receiver.
 
The development of the LAH began in 2015 under an eight-year project worth around 650 billion won ($445.5 million), with the aim of replacing the Army's aging 500MD and AH-1S Cobra attack helicopters.
 
A photo of the Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Dec. 26. [YONHAP]

In a related effort, South Korea plans to build more than 160 LAH units by 2031.
 
The LAH is the second domestically-developed helicopter after the KUH medium-sized utility helicopter, also known as Surion.
 
