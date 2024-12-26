Korea, China top diplomats pledge to strengthen ties in first talks since martial law fallout

Blinken to make final trip to Korea in bid to shore up relations ahead of Trump

South Korea unlikely to open embassy in Cuba this year

Trump's return raises questions over U.S.-South Korea relations as Seoul faces political turmoil

U.S. Ambassador Goldberg becomes honorary citizen of Seoul

Related Stories

U.S. ambassador post to be filled by UN sanctions enforcer

Worth the wait

Korea can't ignore human rights in China, says U.S. envoy

Israel hosts concert urging the release of hostages in Gaza

Phillip Goldberg on his way to being U.S. envoy to Seoul