U.S. Ambassador Goldberg becomes honorary citizen of Seoul

Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 15:22
U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip Goldberg, left, receives the honorary citizenship certificate from Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon during a ceremony held at the City Hall in central Seoul on Dec. 26. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Thursday awarded U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip Goldberg honorary citizenship in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the alliance between the two countries.
 
Goldberg began his tenure in Seoul in July 2022 and will retire next month after 36 years in the U.S. foreign service. 
 

“During the ambassador’s two and a half years of service, the strong Korea-U.S. alliance has deepened and evolved into a very practical relationship where both countries mutually support each other,” Oh said during the certificate ceremony at City Hall in central Seoul.
 
“Please think of Seoul as your second home, even after you leave Korea.”
 
Oh also highlighted Goldberg’s contributions to bolstering Korea’s reputation, noting how the ambassador’s remarks in support of Korea’s democratic process during times of political turmoil helped the country earn the trust of the international community.
 
In response, Goldberg said receiving honorary citizenship made him feel like a “true citizen” of Seoul. 
 
During his remarks, the ambassador further stressed the enduring “ironclad alliance” between the two countries.
 
“While the past two weeks have come with their share of uncertainty, what we are always certain of is the ironclad relationship,” Goldberg said.
 
“This great partnership has expanded beyond just a security and military relationship into all kinds of new areas that encompass, trade, foreign policies, education and much more,” he said, noting that the alliance is “deeply rooted in the connections between our peoples.”
 
“At this time of uncertainty, we stand firmly with the Korean people,” Goldberg said.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
