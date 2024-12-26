 Korea University hosts opening ceremony for International Winter Campus program
Korea University hosts opening ceremony for International Winter Campus program

Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 17:03
Students participating in Korea University's International Winter Campus program attend the orientation at the university's campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, on Dec. 24. [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

 
Korea University announced Thursday that it held an opening ceremony for this year's International Winter Campus program, welcoming international students from across the globe.
 
The university hosted the ceremony and orientation on Tuesday at its campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, for students enrolled in the winter program.  
 

Approximately 1,600 undergraduate and graduate students from 200 universities across 30 countries, including Singapore, China and the United States, are participating in this year's International Winter Campus.  
 
The three-week program runs from Tuesday to Jan. 10, offering around 40 courses taught in English. Students can choose up to two courses, attending either in person at Korea University or virtually from home.
 
Courses cover a range of fields, including business, humanities and sciences. New offerings, such as Data Analytics with Python, Creative Writing for Media and Earth, Environment and Sustainability, were introduced this year in response to student demand.
 
Beyond academics, participants can engage in various activities, including ice skating with the university's hockey team, playing basketball with the school’s basketball team, visiting Lotte World Adventure amusement park and attending comedy shows.
 
"Drawing on our university's expertise and infrastructure, we worked hard to incorporate student feedback into the 2024 International Winter Campus program," said Song Sang-kee, vice president of the university's Office of International Affairs. "This allowed us to attract numerous participants once again and further establish our reputation as a leading provider of Asia's top winter program."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea University Korea winter school international students

