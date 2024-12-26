More in K-campus

Sunchon National University to open shared campus in China with Zhejiang partner

Top universities see record dropouts as medical school interest surges

KT&G awards 33 scholarships to Korea Institute of Science and Technology students

Dongduk Women's University hopes to create committee to help smooth coed proposal

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Secret Seoul: From knitting cafes to Lego building, four unique spots in the city