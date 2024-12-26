Sunchon National University to open shared campus in China with Zhejiang partner
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 10:13
Sunchon National University is preparing to open a shared campus in China in partnership with the Communication University of Zhejiang, located in Zhejiang.
The two universities signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Dec. 17 to mutually expand global career opportunities for their students and attract talent from around the world.
Under the MOU, the institutions plan to collaborate in various areas, including faculty, researcher and student exchanges, joint curricula and dual degree programs, undergraduate and graduate research projects, sharing educational facilities and enhancing language education to foster cooperation among students.
The initiative is part of Sunchon National University's participation in the Glocal University 30 project, a government-backed program that provides multibillion-won funding to universities outside the Seoul metropolitan area to attract more students amid a population decline.
“The establishment of the shared campus in China will serve as a crucial foundation for expanding connections with overseas universities and advancing as a glocal university,” said Lee Byung-Woon, president of Sunchon National University.
“We are committed to pursuing educational innovation and making strategic changes in international exchange to position ourselves as a leading university in the world’s top three specialized fields," he added.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
