 Armored unit commander, Defense Ministry official suspended over martial law allegations
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 16:30
Brig. Gen. Koo Sam-hoe, left, commander of the Army's 2nd Armored Brigade, and Brig. Gen. Bang Jeong-hwan, head of the ministry's operational control transition task force [YONHAP]

The Defense Ministry on Thursday suspended an armored unit commander and a ministry official from their duties, marking the latest suspension of military officials in the aftermath of this month's botched martial law declaration.
 
Brig. Gen. Koo Sam-hoe, commander of the Army's 2nd Armored Brigade, and Brig. Gen. Bang Jeong-hwan, head of the ministry's operational control transition task force, were relieved of their duties over their alleged role in the short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.
 

They allegedly met with Noh Sang-won, a former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command, at a fast food restaurant in Ansan, southwest of Seoul, to plan for martial law on the day of its declaration.
 
Noh has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the martial law imposition.
 
Koo has also been accused of attempting to mobilize a tank unit during martial law.
 
