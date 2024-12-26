Consultative body for post-impeachment stability faces delays

The launch of a consultative body between the rival parties and the government aimed at stabilizing state affairs after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment is likely to be delayed, a parliamentary official said Wednesday.The joint consultative body's first meeting, initially scheduled for Thursday, is unlikely to be held amid the opposition's push to introduce an impeachment motion against acting President Han Duck-soo, who represents the government's side in the consultative body."A working-level meeting to initiate the consultative body should have been held by today at the latest, but it was not held," the official said.He added that the launch of the body and other follow-up plans are "highly likely" to be postponed.Yonhap