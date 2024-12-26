K-pop, concerts and costumes: Christmas Eve protests in Seoul

Supreme Court says acting president has authority to approve justices

President Yoon a no-show for Christmas summons as insurrection probe continues

Risking impeachment, acting President Han says no to approving Constitutional Court candidates

Constitutional Court candidates say bench should be filled before Yoon impeachment ruling

Welcome Han’s nomination

Han Duck-soo meets with Assembly speaker, calls Biden on first day as acting president

Acting President Han to implement budget on New Year's Day