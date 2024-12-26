All downhill from here: Sledding, chestnut roasting and more at Imsil's Santa Festival
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 18:21
People enjoy Imsil County's Santa Festival at the Imsil Cheese Theme Park on Dec. 25.
The festival had plenty to do for families, with a 50-meter (164-foot) sledding hill, Christmas-themed performances and chestnut roasting. The county increased food availability by 30 percent from last year, which saw over 110,000 visitors come through.
