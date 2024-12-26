Nearly 50% of individuals wish for financial stability in new year: Survey
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 14:25
Financial stability was the most popular wish for next year, according to a recent survey.
Of 5,683 individuals who took part in a survey conducted by SK Communications' poll service “NateQ,” 47 percent answered that their next year's wish is to be financially laid back.
“Good health for myself and surroundings” was the second most common wish, chosen by 32 percent of the survey participants, followed by “peace on the Korean Peninsula and globally” at 8 percent and “Successful employment or a career change” at 5 percent.
By age group, respondents in their 40s showed the strongest preference for financial stability, with half of them selecting it as their goal.
In contrast, survey takers in their 60s prioritized “good health,” reflecting a significant difference in priorities across age groups.
Those in their 20s expressed interest in both “financial stability” and “good health,” making up 33 percent and 27 percent, respectively.
“The fact that financial stability was the leading wish for next underscores that economic challenges and uncertainty are having severe impacts on citizens,” said Ahn Ji-seon, the head of the media service team at SK Communications.
