Police launch official investigation into Winner member Mino's alleged dereliction of military duty
Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 15:19 Updated: 26 Dec. 2024, 15:22
The Mapo Police Precinct has launched an official investigation into Winner member Mino’s alleged dereliction of military duty while the Military Manpower Administration has closed its probe, according to local media on Thursday.
The precinct had initiated a preliminary investigation into the case on Dec. 19 on the same charges.
The military had initially launched a preliminary investigation into the case on Dec. 17 but decided to stop it "since a police probe is more accurate."
“Should the allegations be proven to be true, Mino could face prolonged military service even though he has already been discharged," the Military Manpower Administration told local media.
Local media outlet Dispatch reported on the morning of Dec. 17 that the rapper and singer, whose real name is Song Min-ho, had been taking advantage of his connection with an official to overuse his military leave. The official mentioned in the report holds a high-ranking position at the community facility where Mino is fulfilling his military duty as a social service agent.
His agency, YG Entertainment, denied the rumor later in the day, saying, “Mino has been taking leave in accordance with the military regulations, particularly sick leave for his medical treatment.”
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said on Tuesday that the city government would also investigate Mino’s work attendance.
The Winner member began his military service on March 24 last year and was discharged on Monday.
