 Police launch official investigation into Winner member Mino's alleged dereliction of military duty
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police launch official investigation into Winner member Mino's alleged dereliction of military duty

Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 15:19 Updated: 26 Dec. 2024, 15:22
Singer and rapper Mino [INSTAGRAM]

Singer and rapper Mino [INSTAGRAM]

  
The Mapo Police Precinct has launched an official investigation into Winner member Mino’s alleged dereliction of military duty while the Military Manpower Administration has closed its probe, according to local media on Thursday.
 
The precinct had initiated a preliminary investigation into the case on Dec. 19 on the same charges.
 

Related Article

 
The military had initially launched a preliminary investigation into the case on Dec. 17 but decided to stop it "since a police probe is more accurate." 
 
“Should the allegations be proven to be true, Mino could face prolonged military service even though he has already been discharged," the Military Manpower Administration told local media.
 
Local media outlet Dispatch reported on the morning of Dec. 17 that the rapper and singer, whose real name is Song Min-ho, had been taking advantage of his connection with an official to overuse his military leave. The official mentioned in the report holds a high-ranking position at the community facility where Mino is fulfilling his military duty as a social service agent.
 
His agency, YG Entertainment, denied the rumor later in the day, saying, “Mino has been taking leave in accordance with the military regulations, particularly sick leave for his medical treatment.”
 
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said on Tuesday that the city government would also investigate Mino’s work attendance.
 
The Winner member began his military service on March 24 last year and was discharged on Monday.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Mino Winner

More in Social Affairs

Seoul begins Olympic site inspections for 2036 bid

Armored unit commander, Defense Ministry official suspended over martial law allegations

President ordered removal of curfew from martial law decree, says ex-defense minister's lawyers

Police launch official investigation into Winner member Mino's alleged dereliction of military duty

Nearly 50% of individuals wish for financial stability in new year: Survey

Related Stories

Military begins investigation into Winner member Mino's alleged dereliction of duty

Winner's Mino rumored to be overusing military service leave, local media outlet says

Police launch preliminary investigation into Winner member Mino's alleged dereliction of military duty

Winner's Mino to perform new track during upcoming solo concert

Winner's Mino to drop 'To Infinity.' on Dec. 7
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)