 Singer Lee Jun-ho 'never engaged in intentional tax evasion,' agency says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 18:56
Actor and singer Lee Jun-ho [NEWS1]

Singer and actor Lee Jun-ho was investigated by tax authorities but didn't try to evade tax, his agency JYP Entertainment said Thursday.
 
Local news portal Field News reported on Dec. 19 that the Seoul Regional Tax Office levied a substantial tax bill on Lee after a non-regular tax audit.
 

JYP Entertainment said the artist complied with tax regulations and did not intentionally evade his tax obligations. 
 
“As confirmed by Lee, the artist faithfully complied with the Seoul Regional Tax Office's tax audit in September of last year. We would like to clarify that this was part of a non-regular comprehensive tax audit and not prompted by tax evasion allegations,” the agency said.
 
“Lee filed tax faithfully following his tax advisor’s guidance and paid the requested amount of tax due to disparities in the perspectives of the tax authorities and Lee's tax advisor," JYP Entertainment said. “Lee always abides by the law and legal procedures and has never engaged in intentional tax evasion."
 
Lee debuted as a member of 2PM in 2008 under JYP Entertainment. The band is known for "Heartbeat" (2009), "My House" (2015) and "Hands Up" (2011). He started his acting career with the film "Cold Eyes" (2013) and is recognized for his roles in TV shows "Good Manager" (2017), "The Red Sleeve" (2021) and "King the Land."
 
Lee recently donated 100 million won ($69,000) to support the medical treatment of children from underprivileged families in time for Christmas.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
