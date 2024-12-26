 Hand in hand
Hand in hand

Published: 26 Dec. 2024, 19:32
 
The majority Democratic Party (DP) plans to impeach Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo after he decided to hold off on the candidate appointments for the three empty seats in the nine-member bench of the Constitutional Court to rule on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment. Siding with the governing People Power Party (PPP) on the issue, the acting president demanded an agreement from the two parties. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
